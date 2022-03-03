Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.63% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8,880.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

