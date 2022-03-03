Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

