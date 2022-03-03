Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $505,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35.

