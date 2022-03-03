Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $688,000 in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

AUTL opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

