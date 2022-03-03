Cetera Investment Advisers Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $73.08 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

