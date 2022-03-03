Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 801 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in RH were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $407.42 on Thursday. RH has a 52 week low of $346.07 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

