Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,158 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 39,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

