Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,988 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 27.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.