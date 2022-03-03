Cetera Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,421 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,753,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 689,984 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

