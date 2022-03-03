Cetera Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

BATS:PTEU opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

