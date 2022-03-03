Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank stock opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.14. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

