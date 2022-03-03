Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,907,000 after buying an additional 109,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after buying an additional 247,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,724,000. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of TX opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

