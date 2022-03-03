Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,555 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $191.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

