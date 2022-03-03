Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

