Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,875 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 181,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSEP opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

