Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.88. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $223.78.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.