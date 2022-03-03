Cesar A. Ortiz Sells 2,523 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE OFG opened at $27.90 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
