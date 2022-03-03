Cesar A. Ortiz Sells 2,523 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE OFG opened at $27.90 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

About OFG Bancorp (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.