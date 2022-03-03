Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,662 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,217,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 960,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 645,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,539,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.