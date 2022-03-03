Centiva Capital LP Invests $84,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 123,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,233,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,955 shares in the last quarter.

GGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of GGB opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

