Centiva Capital LP Invests $77,000 in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $738.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

