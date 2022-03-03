Centiva Capital LP Invests $182,000 in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.05% of Esperion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 140.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

ESPR opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

