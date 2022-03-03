Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 16,549 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lufax by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 85,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE LU opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.