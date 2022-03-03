Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.98.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.85%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.