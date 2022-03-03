CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 4,943,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 384,429 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,005,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

