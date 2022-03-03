Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,008,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 12,597,978 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $15.70.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $21,794,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

