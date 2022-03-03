Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.61

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.61 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.34). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,539 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.92) to GBX 156 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.57. The company has a market capitalization of £92.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

