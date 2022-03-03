CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PRPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 11,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

