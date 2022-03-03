CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 110,401 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

