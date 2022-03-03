Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

