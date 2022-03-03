Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $192.61 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

