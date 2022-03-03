Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Lake Street Capital

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTL. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

