Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

