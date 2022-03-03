Casper Price Tops $0.0723 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $296.80 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.55 or 0.06676262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.48 or 1.00175195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,706,278,862 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,088,768 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.