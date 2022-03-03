Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to report $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.13. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $176.95 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average is $192.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

