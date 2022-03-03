Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

