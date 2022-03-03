Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 607 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

