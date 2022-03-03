Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,174,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

