Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $598,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,442 shares during the period.

ARKF opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

