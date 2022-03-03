Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

