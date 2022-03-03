Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 121,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

