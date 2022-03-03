Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

