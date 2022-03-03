Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 15,456 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.