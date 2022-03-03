Carret Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $240.83 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,624. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

