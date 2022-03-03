Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after buying an additional 1,450,924 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,828,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $188,394,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $94.16 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

