Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Progressive stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $86.76 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.