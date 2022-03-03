CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

