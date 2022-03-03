Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.75, but opened at $59.00. Cardlytics shares last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 6,741 shares.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $1,251,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,758,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cardlytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

