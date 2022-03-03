Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

