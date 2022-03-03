Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 905,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.31.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

