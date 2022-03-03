Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 321 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,718 shares of company stock valued at $20,127,882. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.